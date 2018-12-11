Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $58.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 133,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

