Brokerages Expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Universal Forest Products reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

