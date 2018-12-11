Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX)

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 193 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J Alexanders by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 188,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J Alexanders by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,646. J Alexanders has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

