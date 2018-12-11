Brokerages Set Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Target Price at $13.42

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLCM. BidaskClub raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 444,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,571. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon P. Stonehouse bought 10,000 shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.