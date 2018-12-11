Brokerages Set Britvic Plc (BVIC) PT at $856.80

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 861.80 ($11.26).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVIC. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Shore Capital upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 761 ($9.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 31,530 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16), for a total value of £269,266.20 ($351,843.98).

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 808 ($10.56). 696,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 633.50 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 53.80 ($0.70) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 20.30 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.90.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

