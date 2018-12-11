Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Chuy's alerts:

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 178,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,453. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $357.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.