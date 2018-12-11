Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Target Price at $67.43

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 1,116,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,247. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CyrusOne by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

