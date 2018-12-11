Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) PT at $47.67

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,928,000 after buying an additional 66,468 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 769,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 48.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 96,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 270,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,455. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

