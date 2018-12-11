Brokerages Set Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) PT at $2,783.40

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,783.40 ($36.37).

RAT has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,730 ($35.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of RAT traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,298 ($30.03). The stock had a trading volume of 42,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 2,275 ($29.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

In related news, insider Paul Stockton purchased 38 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,354 ($30.76) per share, for a total transaction of £894.52 ($1,168.85).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

