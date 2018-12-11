Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, December 6th. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

