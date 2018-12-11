Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ETFC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

ETFC opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joshua Weinreich bought 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,589.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $382,950.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.27 per share, with a total value of $512,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/brown-advisory-inc-boosts-holdings-in-etrade-financial-corp-etfc.html.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.