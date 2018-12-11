Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,100 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

