BRT Apartments (BRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that primarily owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

