Bruker Co. (BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,906 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,708,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 895,860 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 761,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 723,566 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. 23,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,108. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

