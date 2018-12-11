Burcon NutraScience (BU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 11500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

