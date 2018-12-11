Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $239.20 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $239,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,130,275,000 after purchasing an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after purchasing an additional 791,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $239.20 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/burgundy-asset-management-ltd-has-239-20-million-holdings-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.