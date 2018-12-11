Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Fred Hand Sells 4,071 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $667,521.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fred Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $704,283.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $619,280.52.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $108.33 and a 1 year high of $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 293.30% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

