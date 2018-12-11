Burst Tops One Day Trading Volume of $143,826.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Burst has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $143,826.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,006,334,424 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinroom and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

