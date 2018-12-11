Butler National (BUKS) & Vail Resorts (MTN) Critical Comparison

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butler National and Vail Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $48.26 million 0.42 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Vail Resorts $2.01 billion 4.72 $379.89 million $6.29 37.28

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

Risk & Volatility

Butler National has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Butler National and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $287.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Butler National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 2.74% 4.69% 3.35% Vail Resorts 14.94% 12.92% 5.99%

Dividends

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Butler National does not pay a dividend. Vail Resorts pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Butler National on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

