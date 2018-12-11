Byline Bancorp (BY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.82

Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 18188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several analysts have commented on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $696.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $88,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $128,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 173,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Byline Bancorp (BY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.82” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/byline-bancorp-by-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-18-82.html.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.