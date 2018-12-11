Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Market Cap Hits $23.81 Million

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $71,149.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be bought for $35.06 or 0.01030081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes' total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org.

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

