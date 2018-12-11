Cabot Corp (CBT) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $95,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 691,985 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC raised its position in Cabot by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 628,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 283,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 286,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

