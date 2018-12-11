Callon Petroleum (CPE) Given a $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.52.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 139.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

