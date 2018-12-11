Calyxt (CLXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.78

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 3044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

CLXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.37.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 6,256.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $37,411.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $53,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,470 shares of company stock worth $237,416 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

