Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Weight Watchers International worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 311.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 71.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,320,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,557 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,140.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

