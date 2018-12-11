Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.94 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2,296.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,886 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 82.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $119,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 103.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $4,526,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

