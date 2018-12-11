Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.18% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $355,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,792,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,034,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,693,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,823,000 after purchasing an additional 348,114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,358,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,129,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 389,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.64. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $166.36 and a twelve month high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

