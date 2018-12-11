Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.91.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$25.96 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$25.31 and a 12-month high of C$40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, insider Lester Shore acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,730.00. Also, Director Margaret Jean Mulligan acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,544.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,450 shares of company stock worth $185,987.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

