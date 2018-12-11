Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our OW and think respectable earnings growth, driven by Innovative Medicines, pipeline advancements, and return of capital to PFE’s shareholders — above the industry average — are all underappreciated. Therefore, we believe multiple expansion and upward earnings revisions should drive PFE shares higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $53.””

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,678,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,281,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 500,587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after acquiring an additional 353,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.