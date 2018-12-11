CanYaCoin Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $560,496.00 and $27,477.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, IDAX and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.02580163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00141293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00172669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.09650618 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029897 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,225,059 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is blog.canya.com.au. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

