Capita (CPI) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Capita from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Liberum Capital raised Capita to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 141 ($1.84)) on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.71 ($2.26).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Tuesday. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 721 ($9.42).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

