Capital Guardian Trust Co. Acquires 21,242 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Guardian Trust Co. Acquires 21,242 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/capital-guardian-trust-co-acquires-21242-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.