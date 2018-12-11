Capital Guardian Trust Co. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 442,907 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Hexcel worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,988,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after buying an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/capital-guardian-trust-co-has-5-17-million-stake-in-hexcel-co-hxl.html.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.