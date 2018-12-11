Capital Guardian Trust Co. Has $9.76 Million Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

