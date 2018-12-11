Capital Guardian Trust Co. Purchases 7,140 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 353,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.3477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

