Capital International Inc. CA Buys New Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,935,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,078,000 after purchasing an additional 391,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 83,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

