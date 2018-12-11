Capital International Inc. CA Has $273,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,272,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,211,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,576,249,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,005,000 after purchasing an additional 180,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,133,000 after purchasing an additional 348,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $933,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Analog Devices stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital International Inc. CA Has $273,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/capital-international-inc-ca-has-273000-position-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.