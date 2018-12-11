Capital International Inc. CA Takes $1.07 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,828,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,834,000 after acquiring an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6,366.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 353,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 312.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 297,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus set a $480.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.65.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $393.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

