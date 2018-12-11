Capital International Inc. CA Trims Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $1,103,594.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,952 shares of company stock worth $7,665,408 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capital International Inc. CA Trims Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/capital-international-inc-ca-trims-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.