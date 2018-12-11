Capital International Investors Buys 4,458,858 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,302.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458,858 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.65% of Union Pacific worth $781,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,446 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,326 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,658,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after purchasing an additional 791,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

