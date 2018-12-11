Capital International Investors Has $557.11 Million Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 271,819 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.89% of CSX worth $557,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

