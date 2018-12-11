Capital International Investors Sells 12,933,620 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,687,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,933,620 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.87% of Starbucks worth $664,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.34.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

