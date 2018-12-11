Capital International Ltd. CA Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,201 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 141,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,894,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,843,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABX opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

