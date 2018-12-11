Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 35,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

