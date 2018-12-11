Capital International Ltd. CA Has $768,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $34.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

