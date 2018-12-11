Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,366,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the third quarter worth $991,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

