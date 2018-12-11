Capital International Sarl Has $5.62 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 10,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

BLUE opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $696,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $90,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,958. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

