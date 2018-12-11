Capital International Sarl Takes $3.13 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $28,593,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $11,768,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $25,689,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $12,832,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $57,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price target for the company.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

