Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 644,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

