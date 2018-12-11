Capital Research Global Investors Sells 251,391 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,774,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 9.43% of Qorvo worth $905,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 216.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $81,777.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $152,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,449 shares of company stock worth $1,701,035. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/capital-research-global-investors-sells-251391-shares-of-qorvo-inc-qrvo.html.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.